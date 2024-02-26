Consumers Front of Sabah says the move would allow more residents from Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan to enjoy reasonable ticket prices to return home.

PETALING JAYA: The subsidised airfare for one-way economy class flights from the peninsula to Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri should be extended to two weeks from the current three days, says a consumer group.

Consumers Front of Sabah (CFOS) president Nordin Thani said the RM599 maximum fare offer should be extended as it would allow more residents from the three regions to enjoy reasonable flight ticket prices when returning to their respective hometowns to celebrate Aidilfitri, Bernama reported.

He added that the current offer was also unfair to those who cannot take leave during the Hari Raya holidays, as they have to work during the festival and return to their hometowns after the holidays are over.

“The maximum airfare price (should be implemented) a week before and a week after Aidilfitri, for a total of two weeks. Anyone who cannot take leave (before Raya) can return (to their hometowns) afterwards.

“We appeal to the government to consider this proposal so that the people of Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan have the opportunity to buy flight tickets at reasonable prices. This will also help them plan holidays and make reservations during that period,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

On Saturday, transport minister Loke Siew Fook announced that the government had set a maximum fare of RM599 for a one-way economy class flight from the peninsula to Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, and that it was applicable for three days before Aidilfitri.

He said this initiative was part of the government’s efforts to assist people in travelling back to their hometowns for Aidilfitri in April.

According to Loke, any increase from the maximum set price will be covered by government subsidies but only for the three-day period.

He said the transport ministry would seek the views of all parties, including the religious affairs minister, to determine the exact date of Aidilfitri before finalising the implementation of the maximum ticket price.

Nordin also called for the government to ensure that the offer is not abused with people from the peninsula using the subsidised fare to go on holiday, thus depriving residents of Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan the chance to return to their hometowns.

He said airline operators also need to consider using larger aircraft with higher capacities to accommodate the expected increase in passengers returning home for Hari Raya.