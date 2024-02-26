Sultan Ibrahim hopes that Putrajaya will achieve a fiscal surplus every year during his rule.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim, says he will vet all government expenditure to ensure public funds are spent for the right purposes.

The Agong said he was disappointed with Malaysia’s growing debt levels, adding that this was caused by Putrajaya perpetually being in a deficit position since 1998.

“Will this burden be left for our grandchildren to bear?” he said in addressing the Dewan Rakyat.

“Therefore, I support the government’s efforts to immediately take steps to save funds and implement targeted subsidies.

“I will also examine the government’s expenditures and ensure that every proposed spending is really necessary. I hope that, during my rule, the government will achieve a fiscal surplus every year.”

Sultan Ibrahim said a weak financial position will hinder the government from executing development projects or giving fiscal injections to stimulate economic growth.

He said more holistic policies must continue to be introduced, including the Public Finance and Fiscal Responsibility Bill 2023.

He added that Putrajaya must be strict in curbing leakages and misappropriation of public funds.

Agong calls for policy to foster greater unity

Meanwhile, the Agong urged the government to formulate a policy to foster greater national unity and harmony.

He said the unity among Malaysians was “not yet perfect”, citing the failure of some to master the national language, Bahasa Melayu, and to understand the cultures of other ethnicities.

“If we want to build a future generation that is united and understanding of one another, we must mould them from a young age.

“I urge every layer of society to preserve our harmony. Also, do not touch on sensitive issues, namely royalty, race and religion,” he added

Sultan Ibrahim also said Islam’s position as Malaysia’s official religion will continue to be preserved. While other religions may be practised, he reminded that proselytising to Muslims was forbidden.

“Therefore, no one should challenge or politicise this fundamental principle in the Federal Constitution.”

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.