Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid says police have a responsibility to ensure tomorrow’s rally complies with the law.

PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid says rights group Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) is “entitled to its opinion” on the provisions of the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA) and the Federal Constitution.

Allaudeen acknowledged LFL’s views but said the police have a responsibility to uphold the law.

“I am clear on the Federal Constitution, the PAA and recent court decisions,” he told FMT.

Earlier today, LFL director Zaid Malek criticised Allaudeen’s lack of understanding over the PAA and the Federal Constitution, saying his claim of unlawfulness regarding the Bersih rally tomorrow demonstrated ignorance.

Zaid’s criticism came after Allaudeen said Bersih had not filed a notice to inform the authorities of the rally in front of Parliament building tomorrow, as required under the PAA.

He also cautioned the public against taking part in the rally, which aims to pressure the government into carrying out political reforms.

Zaid cited a landmark decision by the Court of Appeal in 2014 ruling that Section 9(5) of the PAA, which criminalises an organiser’s failure to give a 10-day notice before a gathering, as null and void.

This ruling stemmed from a case brought by Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, now a minister in the unity government, who argued that the PAA infringed upon the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of assembly.

Allaudeen told FMT he was aware of the ruling on the PAA in Nik Nazmi’s case.

Bersih has held protests since 2007 over alleged electoral malpractices and to push for fair elections. It also held rallies in 2015 and 2016 over the 1MDB scandal.

The iconic Bersih 2.0 rally in 2011 saw an estimated 50,000 people gather in downtown Kuala Lumpur with more than 1,000 reportedly arrested.

Earlier today, Bersih chairman Faisal Abdul Aziz said the march to Parliament tomorrow would proceed as planned, and police had been assured that all safety measures would be in place.