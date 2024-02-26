Police say the victim, a 27-year-old local man, was attacked by two men armed with machetes and sickles.

ALOR SETAR: A man is believed to have died after being slashed with sharp weapons in an incident at a coffee shop in Taman Damai, Padang Serai near Kulim, yesterday afternoon.

Acting Kulim district police chief Safuan Noor said, in the incident at about 1.20pm, the victim, a 27-year-old local man, was attacked by two men armed with machetes and sickles.

“The victim who worked as a lorry driver was seen being chased by the two suspects. The victim tried to escape by entering a coffee shop but was hacked until he collapsed. He died inside the premises.

“The victim suffered severe injuries to his hands, chest, back and face as a result of the attack using sharp weapons. The victim’s body was sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar for a post-mortem,” he said in a statement last night.

According to Safuan, the police are conducting investigations and efforts to track down the two suspects are still ongoing.

“The motive of the incident is still under investigation and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Police are urging people with information on the attack to contact Azmirul Abd Aziz on 019-4446521 or the Kulim district police headquarters on 04-4906222,” he said.