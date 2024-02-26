Suspect told contractor he would assist him to obtain a RM1.5 million project to repair a school in Sabah.

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a man for allegedly deceiving a contractor into giving him a RM150,000 bribe in return for a non-existent renovation project.

According to a source, the 60-year-old suspect solicited the bribe from the contractor to assist him in obtaining a RM1.5 million project to repair a school in Beluran, Sabah.

The suspect was arrested at the Sabah MACC office here at 10.30am today.

Sabah MACC director S Karunanithy confirmed the arrest and said the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said the suspect will be charged in court tomorrow.