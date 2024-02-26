He was charged with raping and robbing the woman on an overhead bridge at the Serdang KTM railway station in Selangor last month.

PETALING JAYA: An unemployed Pakistani man changed his plea to not guilty at the sessions court here today to the charge of raping a woman on an overhead bridge at the Serdang KTM railway station last month.

Muhamad Mudasar, 23, changed his plea before judge Syahliza Warnoh after pleading guilty on Jan 23 to raping and robbing a woman, 29, at knifepoint on the overhead bridge at 12.45am, Jan 14, under Sections 376 and 392 of the Penal Code respectively.

The court set March 14 for the next mention of the case. Deputy public prosecutor Anis Hakimah Ibrahim appeared for the prosecution, while Muhamad was unrepresented.

Muhamad also changed his guilty plea to not guilty in a separate sessions court, before judge Noor Ruzilawati Nor.

He and his compatriot, Muhammad Waqas, 29, were charged with robbing a 20-year-old woman of two mobile phones worth RM2,070 at knifepoint at the same place at 11.15pm on Dec 30, 2023, under Section 395 of the Penal Code.

Muhammad Waqas had pleaded not guilty to the charge at the previous hearing.

Judge Noor Ruzilawati set the case mention for March 26.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Amin while the defendants were unrepresented.