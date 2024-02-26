In a strongly-worded maiden address to the Dewan Rakyat, Sultan Ibrahim says he will not entertain ‘requests’ from those trying to cause political instability.

KUALA LUMPUR: In his maiden address to the Dewan Rakyat, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Ibrahim warned MPs against causing any political instability.

Sultan Ibrahim said MPs must prioritise protecting the welfare of Malaysians rather than their own interests or that of their political parties.

“I want to stress here that I will not entertain requests from parties who are trying to threaten the nation’s political stability. All parties must accept the reality and respect the unity government which has been formed.

“If you want to play politics, wait for the next general election (GE16),” he said in the Dewan Rakyat.

The Agong also urged MPs to set a good example in the Dewan Rakyat, warning against unparliamentary behaviour in the House.

He said the conduct of certain MPs left him embarrassed in the past.

“I give the (Dewan Rakyat) Speaker (Johari Abdul) the greenlight to take stern action on MPs who go over the top. He may impose a 14-day ban if some are still stubborn,” he said.

The last parliamentary session saw multiple shouting matches erupting in the Dewan Rakyat over various issues. Some MPs spoke impolite words to one another, causing a few to be ejected or suspended.

Sultan Ibrahim added that his reign as the Agong will emulate that of his predecessor (Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah) in accordance with the Federal Constitution and the established policies and regulations that are in place.

“My role here is to fulfil the responsibilities and trust of the Malay rulers in ensuring that the nation’s sovereignty and prosperity, as well as the wellbeing of the people, will always be preserved,” he said.

The Agong also called for unity and cooperation among all MPs from both sides of the divide for the country’s development.

“In my view, the success or failure of our country does not rest solely on the shoulders of the prime minister (Anwar Ibrahim), but on all 222 MPs who have been entrusted by the people to represent them in the government,” he said.

“All parties should be aware that the well-being of more than 33 million Malaysians is my utmost priority. Therefore, I hope that all MPs will focus their efforts on safeguarding the people.”

