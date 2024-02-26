National unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang says it is to foster the spirit of unity and to eliminate hatred and racism.

PETALING JAYA: The Rukun Negara will be recited in Parliament for the first time, starting tomorrow.

National unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang said the recital of the Rukun Negara, with a preamble, is to foster the spirit of unity and eliminate hatred and racism.

“In a multiracial and multicultural country like Malaysia, harmony is key to development and stability.

“Therefore, it is important for us to appreciate and practise the values (espoused by) the Rukun Negara,” he said in a statement.

Aaron said another objective is to present leaders as role models for society.

“As leaders, regardless of party affiliation, it is our duty to set an example in practising good values.

“By standing together in reciting the Rukun Negara, we show the people that unity is the key to success,” he said.

On July 25, the Cabinet agreed that the national principles would be recited in their entirety before each parliamentary term.