Seberang Perai Utara police say one of the suspects has a criminal record.

BUTTERWORTH: Police have arrested three local men over a riot during a football match in Bagan here on Sunday after video footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Seberang Perai Utara acting police chief Siti Nor Salawati Saad said investigations revealed that the brawl took place over dissatisfaction with the referee’s decision over provocative behaviour by players during the match.

“The three men, all in their 20s and 30s, were arrested to assist the investigation. One of the suspects has a criminal record,” she said in a statement today.

Siti Noor Salawati said police are also tracking down several others believed to have been involved in the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

Police also called on members of the public with information on the case to contact the investigating officer, Nursyahirah Sarahani, at 04-5762222 (ext 2275) or go to any nearby police station.

A 21-second video, which went viral, had shown a group of people chasing several others on a football pitch before hitting each other.