Transport minister Loke Siew Fook says the project will be undertaken by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd.

LANGKAWI: The government has approved a Cabinet paper on the expansion and upgrade of the Penang International Airport costing more than RM1 billion, transport minister Loke Siew Fook announced today.

Loke said the work would be undertaken by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), which he added was “more than happy” to fund the project.

“We have worked out an investment recovery model (for the project), the cost for which will be borne by MAHB, and I’m sure it will be a profitable airport.

“The project will commence by the second or third quarter of this year, and we hope that in three years (it will be completed),” he said during the launch of Routes Asia 2024, hosted by MAHB and Tourism Malaysia.

Last October, the federal government approved an RM93 million allocation to support land acquisition and infrastructure enhancements for the expansion of the Penang airport.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had said he would look into expediting the channelling of funds for the project.

The Penang International Airport has a capacity of 6.5 million passengers per year and was given the green light to double this by the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Then finance minister Lim Guan Eng said a private company would be picked through open tender to expand the airport at a cost of RM1.2 billion by the end of 2019.

However, the airport’s expansion was delayed after the change of federal government and the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020.

Loke’s predecessor, MCA president Wee Ka Siong, previously claimed that the delay was caused by the former PH government changing the method of financing for the project.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.