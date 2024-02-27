Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah says he is deeply worried that if such attitudes and habits persist, the people will suffer the consequences.

SHAH ALAM: Selangor ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today reminded civil servants in Selangor not to be negligent or lazy to the extent of causing delays and problems for development projects in the state.

The sultan also advised civil servants to make a paradigm shift in every task and responsibility entrusted to them.

“I want bureaucratic red tape and troublesome government regulations to be cut immediately. There must be a sense of urgency and prompt action to ensure that public services are resolved quickly and efficiently.

“I am deeply worried that if such attitudes and habits persist among civil servants, my people will continue to suffer the consequences.

“I will continue to monitor and observe the actions of civil servants and the quality of public service in Selangor,” he said when opening the second session of the 15th state assembly here.

The sultan also called on everyone to tackle the challenges of climate change such as the hot and dry season.

“The level of public awareness about prudent water usage remains low, leading to an estimated high domestic water consumption rate of 215 litres per person per day.

“Therefore, I urge all people of Selangor to use water wisely and efficiently to contribute to the improvement of water reserves,” he said.

Sultan Sharafuddin also congratulated menteri besar Amirudin Shari’s state government for the financial performance last year.

“Our government reserves through the state consolidated fund recorded a figure amounting to RM3.5 billion, while the state revenue collection in 2023 exceeded the target of RM2.7 billion.

“I hope that this financial performance can be improved and that Selangor will continue to be the largest contributor to the gross domestic product for Malaysia,” he said.

The sultan said he hoped the first Selangor plan could be implemented on time, including public welfare programmes and high-impact projects such as new economic region development, new economic initiatives, and the creation of an investor-friendly environment in the state.

“I also laud our government’s initiative through the Selangor land and mines office and district and land offices in developing the e-Tanah system launched in October last year.

“The improvement of a transparent land administration system will bring about a positive impact on all stakeholders involved.

“Digitisation will assist in the review, planning, and monitoring processes, making them faster, periodic, and systematic,” he said.

The ruler added that the assembly sitting should serve as the best example to the public, where all debates must be conducted with integrity and responsibility, avoiding the spread of false accusations and the exaggeration of sensitive issues or fake news.

The sitting is scheduled to run for two weeks starting tomorrow.