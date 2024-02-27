Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul urges MPs to maintain decorum and resolve their conflicts outside the House.

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul today warned MPs from both sides of the divide to leave their political fights outside the parliamentary chambers.

In his speech before beginning today’s parliamentary session, Johari said he and his deputies, Ramli Mohd Nor and Alice Lau, would no longer tolerate MPs who use the Dewan Rakyat as a battleground for political vendettas.

“Whatever issues you are having outside this House, whether it is the ongoing inter-party strife or issues you are having on social media, please solve them outside.

“Don’t drag all your problems into these chambers,” he said.

Johari said the directive had been communicated to his deputies, adding that any MPs who use parliamentary proceedings to target other MPs would face action.

The Speaker also reminded MPs that they should uphold the Rukun Negara after reciting it inside the Dewan Rakyat.

“Members of this House must exemplify the principles of maturity and decorum in their discourse and debates, in line with the ‘kesopanan dan kesusilaan’ (courtesy and morality) that you recited in the Rukun Negara earlier,” he said.

In his maiden address to the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim had also urged MPs to exhibit exemplary conduct and cautioned against unparliamentary behaviour.

He said the conduct of certain MPs had left him embarrassed in the past.

“I give the Speaker the green light to take stern action against MPs who go over the top. He may impose a 14-day ban if some are still stubborn,” he said.

The last parliamentary session witnessed numerous shouting matches in the Dewan Rakyat, with some MPs resorting to discourteous language. This resulted in several being ejected from the sitting or suspended.