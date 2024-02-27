The Commune says Indian authorities are probing if the funds have been invested in businesses linked to four Islamic State colonies.

PETALING JAYA: Four Islamic State (IS) colonies in Kerala, India may have benefitted from funds originating from Malaysia, an Indian news report has claimed.

The Commune said the Indian Intelligence Bureau (IB) is probing whether these funds have been invested into quarries and the construction of artificial turfs allegedly linked to the colonies.

The news portal, which focuses on social and political issues in south India, particularly Tamil Nadu, neither named the groups involved nor the sources of their funding.

It reported that numerous institutions in the district of Wayanad are now under IB surveillance, with particular attention given to potential connections between these colonies and the quarries.

According to The Commune, the IB report, which has been submitted to the Indian home affairs department, claims these colonies have been meticulously established, mirroring IS practices seen in regions like Syria and Afghanistan.

“The villages, created by purchasing extensive land and constructing enclosed structures, operate as self-sufficient communities.

“The facilities within include madrasahs and religious schools, and the entire setup operates with a high level of secrecy, restricting entry to outsiders. The IB report underscores that the funding for these colonies originates from Malaysia,” the portal reported.

It said only selected Muslim families are permitted to reside in these villages, with stringent regulations barring outsiders from acquiring or entering property.

FMT has reached out to home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Bukit Aman and the IB for comment.