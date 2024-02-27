The media had previously reported that the Ayahanda Harimau Kumbang group was crippled in a special operation by Bukit Aman around Dungun.

PETALING JAYA: A businessman pleaded not guilty at the Dungun magistrates’ court to managing an illegal group known as Ayahanda Harimau Kumbang.

Sinar Harian reported that Husin Hassan, 40, claimed trial after the charge was read before magistrate Nur Amira Fatihah Osman.

Husin was charged with managing Pertubuhan Kebajikan Selendang Merah Malaysia, or Ayahanda Harimau Kumbang, in Kampung Sura Jeti, Dungun, Terengganu, at around 1.40am on Jan 20, 2023.

The organisation is not registered under the Societies Act 1966 and as such its activities are illegal.

The media had previously reported that Ayahanda Harimau Kumbang was believed to have engaged in unlicensed money lending and vehicle towing activities. It was crippled in a special operation by Bukit Aman around Dungun.

Husin was charged under Section 42 of the act and can be punished with five years’ imprisonment, or a fine of up to RM15,000, or both.

He was also charged together with Syamim Abdul Rahim, 39, with participating in the organisation without the written permission of a registrar, as the organisation is not registered under the Societies Act 1966.

They were charged under Section 6(2) of the act, and can be punished under Section 6(3) of the same act read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

Four members of the group – Husin’s son Aieril Amirul Husin, 21; Husin’s brother Mohamad Hassan, 29; ambulance driver Hilmy Ibrahim, 50; and Syamim – also pleaded not guilty to other charges read out to them separately at the same court.

Mohamad and Aieril were charged with being members of Ayahanda Harimau Kumbang in Dungun.

Syamim and Hilmy were charged with being members of the group in Dungun and Kuala Terengganu.

The four were charged under Section 43 of the act, which provides for imprisonment of no more than three years, or a maximum fine of RM5,000, or both if convicted.

The court allowed Husin to post bail of RM9,000, while Syamim posted bail of RM7,000 with one surety, while Mohamad, Aieril and Hilmy posted bail of RM3,000 each with one surety.

The court set March 18 for re-mention of the case.