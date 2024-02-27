Sekretariat Solidariti Palestin says the rally’s use of Padang Merbok still needs the nod from DBKL.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Wangsa Maju police headquarters has responded positively to civil society group Sekretariat Solidariti Palestin’s (SSP) notification of its mega rally planned on March 2.

However, the Dang Wangi police headquarters has yet to respond to the group’s notification of the rally.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has also yet to approve the rally’s use of Padang Merbok as the assembly point.

“However, we were informed there will be no issues obtaining DBKL’s approval,” SSP spokesman Syed Sheikh Al-Attas Syed Hassan told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall.

Protesters are expected to gather at the Tabung Haji building on Jalan Tun Razak before marching to Padang Merbok. The rally’s planned checkpoints include the US embassy, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre and the Renaissance Hotel.

SSP senior member Tian Chua said the rally has been endorsed by around 100 NGOs as well as political parties from both sides of the political divide.

Chua said those who have confirmed their attendance include Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir.

“I urge all Malaysians to put their differences aside and come and unite for Palestine,” he added.

In December last year, SSP held a six-day “blockade” rally on Jalan Tun Razak after being stopped by the police en route to the US embassy.