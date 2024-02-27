Wangsa Maju police chief Ashari Abu Samah warns the public against joining the rally without the authorities’ permission.

PETALING JAYA: The Wangsa Maju police say they have yet to receive a notification or permit application from the organisers of the upcoming Demi Palestin rally.

Wangsa Maju police chief Ashari Abu Samah also dismissed claims that the police had given the organisers the green light to proceed with the event slated for Saturday.

Ashari said during a meeting held with the organisers on Feb 22, police had advised them to apply for a permit for the rally and notify the Wangsa Maju police headquarters.

“However, until now, the organisers have yet to apply for a permit and notify the police,” he said in a statement.

Ashari advised the public against joining the rally without the authorities’ permission and warned that stern action would be taken against anyone breaking the law.

Earlier, civil society group Sekretariat Solidariti Palestin (SSP) claimed that while the Wangsa Maju police have given them the green light, the Dang Wangi police have yet to respond to their notification on the rally.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall has also yet to approve SSP’s request to use Padang Merbok as the assembly point.

Protesters are expected to gather at the Tabung Haji building on Jalan Tun Razak before marching to Padang Merbok.

The planned checkpoints for the rally include the US embassy, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre and the Renaissance Hotel.

SSP senior member Tian Chua said the rally had been endorsed by around 100 NGOs as well as political parties from both sides of the political divide.