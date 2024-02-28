Kelantan health department director Dr Zaini Hussin says these eateries will be closed permanently if they don’t heed their advice.

PETALING JAYA: Twelve dirty food premises in Kota Bharu have been ordered closed for two weeks.

This action was taken under Section 11 of the Food Act 1983 during an operation by the Kelantan state health department yesterday.

State health department director Dr Zaini Hussin said the operation targeted food premises in Bandar Pasir Puteh, the Pasir Puteh-Terengganu border and main roads up to the Pasir Puteh-Kota Bharu border.

He said these places were popular with the public, Bernama reported.

Zaini said the owners and food handlers were issued notices for various violations related to the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

“These offences include failure to display their registration certificate, failure to comply with requirements related to the general duties of the owner, proprietor or the food premises’ occupants, and offences related to the attire of food handlers,” he said.

The operation involved 74 health personnel and 62 food premises were inspected.

Zaini warned that if the owners fail to comply with corrective measures during subsequent visits, a closure order would be issued.