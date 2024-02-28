A member of the public who went fishing at the pond discovered the body at about 7pm.

KUALA LUMPUR: A child was found drowned in a flood retention pond in Petaling Jaya today.

Petaling Jaya police chief Shahrulnizam Jaafar@Ismail said the body of the boy was discovered by a member of the public who was fishing at the pond at about 7pm.

“I will provide details tomorrow as the body has been taken to the forensic department of the University Malaya Medical Centre,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, a woman identified as Nur Hidayati sought public assistance in finding her six-year-old son, who was believed to have gone missing at 4pm today.

“I am seeking help. My six-year-old son went missing in Taman Aman, Petaling Jaya, around 4pm. Still searching and haven’t found him.

“If anyone sees him, please contact me at 013-4059569 because my son is autistic,” she said in a Facebook post.