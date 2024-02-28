Firemen putting out the blaze in Ipoh. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA: An elderly man and a woman suffered burns after an argument this morning in Taman Utama Bercham, Ipoh.

Both the victims, aged 67 and 54, suffered burns and were reported to be in an unconscious state at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital.

Ipoh police chief Yahaya Hassan said they received a distress call reporting a fire involving a car, motorcycle and two victims at 10.18am, Bernama reported.

Ads

Ads

Police investigations found a car and a motorcycle burnt in front of a house.

Witnesses heard an argument before the fire broke out, Yahaya said.

Yahaya said the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Police will record statements from witnesses to get a clear picture of what transpired.

Anyone with information that can help police in their investigations can contact ASP Fadli Ahmad at 019-2500019.