Human resources minister Steven Sim says raising the salary limit from RM5,000 to RM6,000 will enhance social security protection.

KUALA LUMPUR: The human resources ministry is expected to table two bills this year to raise the salary ceiling to protect more workers under the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

It intends to raise the salary from RM5,000 to RM6,000.

Minister Steven Sim said the proposed amendments would involve the Employees’ Social Security Act and the Employment Insurance System Act.

“At present, 1.45 million workers earn salaries exceeding RM5,000, while about 8.38 million workers earn salaries below RM5,000.

“This increase (in the salary ceiling) can enhance Socso’s social security protection by providing benefits under both acts,” he said here.

Sim said the proposed amendments were in line with the ministry’s focus to enhance workers’ welfare, skills and productivity.

Attending the Dewan Rakyat sitting as a minister for the first time, Sim said the ministry had implemented various initiatives to ensure this since his appointment in December.

These initiatives include Veteran MyWIRA, a programme implemented in collaboration with the defence ministry to provide industry-oriented career paths to armed forces veterans.

Sim said the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health is also providing free training to 10,000 workers under the Occupational Psychological First Aid training programme this year.

“I have also announced initiatives to strengthen the Industrial Court, such as increasing the tenure of industrial court chairmen or judges from two years to four to smoothen the court process,” he said.

Sim said he had also directed that studies be conducted to see how the gig ecosystem can be enhanced to better protect the rights and welfare of gig workers, including p-hailing and e-hailing workers.

“Gig workers have been waiting for a long time for an ecosystem with better protection of their rights in terms of salary, social security protection and welfare,” he added.