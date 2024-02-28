The syndicate had been bringing in migrants and transporting them to Kuala Lumpur using express buses.

PUTRAJAYA: The immigration department busted a Rohingya migrant smuggling syndicate in a special operation in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, on Sunday.

Immigration director-general Ruslin Jusoh said the operation led to the arrest of 10 people, including Ali, a Rohingya man suspected to be the syndicate’s mastermind, as well as two suspected coordinators.

He said the 1am raid was carried out based on intelligence gathered by the department’s special tactical unit (Pastak) following the arrest of “Gang Bob” members on Feb 3.

Ruslin said the team spotted a Perodua Kelisa, believed to be driven by a coordinator, which stopped at a petrol station near Wakaf Che Yeh.

“When the authorities approached, the suspect accelerated, causing a minor collision with our team’s vehicle. The Pastak team’s swift action led to the successful arrest of Ali,” he said in a statement.

Ruslin said upon further inspection of the car, the team discovered three women and a man from Myanmar, aged between 19 and 21, inside.

He said the car was believed to have stopped at the petrol station as it served as a waiting area for an express bus company. The migrants were then transported to Kuala Lumpur using the buses.

Following the arrest, Ruslin said the suspect directed the team to a house believed to belong to Ali, where an air pistol was discovered.

This led to a subsequent raid on another house in Pengkalan Kubor, Kota Bharu.

“Another Rohingya man, identified as Rahim and believed to be Ali’s right-hand man, was arrested alongside four Myanmar men, aged between 16 and 27. A car was seized during the operation,” said Ruslin.

Ruslin said the syndicate smuggled in migrants from Myanmar at night and housed them temporarily at a transit home before transporting them to the federal capital using express buses to evade detection by authorities.

“The syndicate has been in operation for six months and has charged illegal immigrants fees ranging from RM500 to RM1,000 per person.”

He said the 10 people arrested had been taken to the Kelantan immigration office for further action.