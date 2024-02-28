The Bersatu MP says he got a message from the anti-graft agency telling him to contact them.

PETALING JAYA: A Bersatu MP said he was contacted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) barely an hour after claiming in the Dewan Rakyat that he had been under pressure to support the prime minister.

In a Facebook post, Wan Saiful Wan Jan said he is prepared to cooperate with the anti-graft agency.

“I got a message from MACC, asking me to contact them. I will comply.

“But I just want to know what action is being taken to halt the use of public funds to bait Bersatu MPs? Wouldn’t it be better to use the money to tend to the welfare of the people?”

Wan Saiful went on to say that he expected his claim to be dismissed or downplayed by those supporting the government.

“It’s okay. We understand that they are forced to spin (stories).”

Earlier today, chaos erupted in the Dewan Rakyat after Wan Saiful said he had been pressured and threatened multiple times to pledge his support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The Tasek Gelugor MP claimed he had been contacted numerous times via phone by unidentified individuals, after which he agreed to meet with them.

He also said that attempts to sway his support came after he claimed trial to 18 charges of money laundering amounting to RM5.59 million in October last year.