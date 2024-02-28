The agriculture and food security minister says grains and grain products had the highest import value, totalling RM10.84 billion.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s total agricultural food imports from January to November 2023 amounted to RM71.6 billion, says agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu.

In a written Dewan Rakyat reply, Mohamad said grains and grain products had the highest import value, totalling RM10.84 billion.

Meanwhile, imports of animal feed material totalled RM7.85 billion, while meat and meat products amounted to RM6.61 billion.

He was responding to Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran), who inquired about the total value of the country’s food product imports for 2023.

Mohamad also said his ministry aimed to produce 2,030,846 tonnes of local white rice in 2024.

He said for 2025, the production target was set at 2,006,803 tonnes, followed by 2,119,389 tonnes (in 2026), 2,171,757 tonnes (in 2027) and 2,224,229 tonnes (in 2028).

Mohamad’s comments were in response to Wee Jeck Seng (BN-Tanjung Piai), who asked about local white rice production targets for the next five years.