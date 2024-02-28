Appeals court rules that High Court judge erred in law when concluding that the charges were defective.

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal has reinstated four charges of abuse of power framed against former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, which were previously struck down by the High Court.

Delivering the unanimous decision, Justice Hadhariah Syed Ismail said the High Court had erred in law in holding that the charges were defective.

The ruling paves the way for the trial to proceed in the Kuala Lumpur sessions court unless the former prime minister files an appeal to the Federal Court and secures a stay of the decision.

“The charges were unambiguous. There is no necessity to give further particulars,” said Hadhariah in the courtroom packed with Bersatu MPs and supporters.

Also on the three-member panel hearing the appeal were Justices Azmi Arifin and Komathy Suppiah.

MORE TO COME

