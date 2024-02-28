The Sungai Sijangkang and Sungai Banting flood mitigation plans had an implementation status of 13% as of Jan 31.

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has allocated a total of RM33.85 million for the implementation of two flood mitigation projects in the Kuala Langat district.

State infrastructure and agriculture committee chairman Izham Hashim said the projects covered the Sungai Sijangkang flood mitigation plan and the Sungai Banting flood mitigation plan, both of which had an implementation status of 13% as of Jan 31.

“The Sungai Sijangkang flood mitigation plan is slated for completion on Nov 22, 2024, while the Sungai Banting flood mitigation plan is expected to be completed on Aug 14 this year,” he said at the Selangor state legislative assembly sitting today.

He said this in reply to a question from Ahmad Yunus Hairi (PN-Sijangkang) on the status of the flood mitigation projects in Kuala Langat.