Ashari Abu Samah says an ‘administrative issue’ held up receipt of Sekretariat Solidariti Palestin’s notification on rally.

PETALING JAYA: Police say they are ready to facilitate the Demi Palestin rally this Saturday, despite their concern over the organisers’ chosen locations.

Wangsa Maju police chief Ashari Abu Samah emphasised that while the organisers have the right to gather, their selection of locations to march is not gazetted under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“However, we know they are going to do it anyway, so we will facilitate the rally.

“We only ask them to follow the law and obey instructions from police on the ground,” he said.

Previously, there was an issue between organisers Sekretariat Solidariti Palestin (SSP) and the police, with the latter claiming that they had yet to receive a notification or permit application from SSP.

However, SSP today claimed that they had sent a notification on Feb 22.

Ashari later confirmed that there was an “administrative issue” as the letter had bypassed him, going from the registry unit to the licensing unit.

He said the letter was supposed to go through him first as the district police chief before being passed to the licensing unit and Special Branch.

Ashari said police were concerned about the traffic congestion that the marching participants would cause and the possibility of some protesters misbehaving and not heeding instructions.

He said police would close some lanes along the roads involved, including one lane along Jalan Tun Razak near the US embassy, to allow the rally to take place.