Policemen plead not guilty to receiving gratification of RM11,700 as an inducement not to take action against a Bangladeshi woman.

KUALA LUMPUR: Four policemen pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to accepting more than RM11,000 in gratification as inducement to not take action against a Bangladeshi woman for possessing a fake passport.

Fariduddin Ibrahim, 43, Hashifuddin Nadirin, 39, Suhairi Hashim, 30, and Mathew Kilat, 36, who were jointly charged with the offence, made the plea before judge Suzana Hussin.

They were charged with accepting RM11,700 in gratification from one Masud Abdul Latif as an inducement not to take action against Baishaki Aktar Mim.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Jalan Tun Razak police station at 9pm on Aug 21 last year.

The charge, under Section 16(a)(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

The four policemen also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge of jointly accepting the money from Masud at the same place and time.

The alternative charge was framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code for obtaining valuable things without consideration from a person concerned in any proceeding or business transacted by them as public servants.

The court allowed them bail of RM6,000 in one surety each and set April 25 for mention.

The accused were also ordered to surrender their passports to the court and to report themselves at an MACC office once a month.

MACC prosecuting officer Afiqah Ab Razak prosecuted, while lawyers AS Dhaliwal, Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohammed and Salim Bashir represented Fariduddin, Hashifuddin and Suhairi respectively.

Mathew was unrepresented.