Ameer Ali Mydin says this is one way to help Bumiputera-owned companies.

PUTRAJAYA: Mydin’s managing director is calling for 70% of items purchased for official government aid programmes to be Bumiputera-owned halal products.

Ameer Ali Mydin said such a policy would help the nation’s Bumiputera-owned businesses.

He pointed out that as of December last year, 38.7% or 3,562 out of 9,162 total halal-certified companies were owned by Bumiputeras, but almost all of these businesses operated from houses that did not meet halal certification requirements.

“Such business owners rely too much on self funding to sustain their daily business activities. We must make it a policy that Bumiputera goods are made the first choice (for official government aid programmes),” Bernama reported him as saying while presenting the proposal.

Ameer also proposed the implementation of the Halal Business Transformation Programme through business readiness assessments and guidance, as well as the establishment of a tier system and green lanes to help Bumiputeras obtain halal certification.

He also suggested providing special financing, such as endowment funds, to help improve Bumiputera enterprises.

“Additionally, premises or industrial facilities that comply with halal certification should be provided through strategic partnerships with agencies, local authorities, and financial institutions,” he said.