PAC chief Mas Ermieyati Samsudin says the project’s progress rate is at 67.28% when it should be 68.7% under the new timeline.

KUALA LUMPUR: The navy’s littoral combat ship (LCS) project was facing a delay of 86 days as of last December, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) revealed today.

PAC chairman Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the committee was also concerned about the failure to finalise a detailed design with the French defence contractor, Naval Group, which was tasked to assist in the construction of the six frigates.

“Our main worry is that the building of the LCS continues to be late, with the defence ministry revealing that it has hit 67.28% progress when it should be 68.7% under the new timeline,” she said at a press conference in Parliament.

In January, Mas Ermieyati said the delay in the construction of the ships required careful monitoring.

She previously said that the length of the delay could not be disclosed due to compliance with Standing Order 85 of the Dewan Rakyat.

According to the full PAC report on its LCS findings so far, its contractors revealed that the detailed design of the ship was 94.75% complete by a local team in Lumut, while the portion approved by Naval Group in France was at 85%.

PAC said the issue required urgent attention, adding that it should be resolved by August.

Separately, Mas Ermieyati also announced that PAC had initiated proceedings on Monday into the multi-lane free flow project overseen by the works ministry.