The Kedah menteri besar’s defence team has been instructed to do so within the next four months.

SHAH ALAM: Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor’s defence team will submit representations to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to dismiss two sedition charges against him relating to his remarks about the appointment of the Selangor menteri besar and the establishment of the unity government at a political talk.

His counsel, Awang Armadajaya Awang Mahmud, told the High Court here today he had received instructions from Sanusi to send the representations within four months.

“There are several matters not contained in the documents we would like to raise with the AGC. Therefore, I request that the trial date not be set till the representations are decided,” he said during the first mention of the case in front of Justice Aslam Zainuddin.

Deputy public prosecutor Abdul Malik Ayob urged the court to set the trial dates, despite having no issue with the defence’s submission of the representations.

He also said the list of prosecution witnesses would be handed to the defence team, and that about 10 witnesses would be called to testify.

Aslam set May 3 for the decision on the representations, and for the trial to run on July 22, 23, 26, 29, 30 as well as Aug 5, 6, 9, 12 and 13.

Sanusi, the Perikatan Nasional election director, had maintained his plea of not guilty when the two sedition charges were read to him, following the transfer of the case from the Selayang sessions court to the High Court here on Feb 1.

He is facing two counts of uttering seditious words at Simpang 4 in Taman Selayang Mutiara-Kampung Bendahara, Gombak near here at 11pm on July 11 last year.

The charges under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948, which is punishable under Section 4(1) of the same Act, carry a fine of RM5,000 or a maximum jail sentence of three years, or both, if convicted.