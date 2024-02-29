Sik police chief Abdull Razak Osman says a civilian accompanying the police and forestry office team has been arrested to assist in the investigation.

SIK: A Special Branch officer from the Kedah police headquarters died after he was shot during an operation against encroachment and illegal hunting in the Ulu Muda forest reserve near here today.

Sik police chief Abdull Razak Osman said police received information at about 10am that that the 39-year-old junior officer had been fatally shot while on duty.

“An initial investigation showed that a team comprising personnel from the Sik police headquarters and Kedah Special Branch, central Kedah district forestry office staff, and civilians entered the Ulu Muda Forest Reserve area at noon on Feb 27.

“They stayed overnight at Compartment 103 (of the reserve) to investigate trespassing and illegal hunting.

“At about 3pm on Feb 28, the victim and two civilians reportedly moved to Compartment 124 within the forest reserve area using a public vehicle to conduct observation and investigation. However, as of 6.30pm yesterday, they had not returned to camp in Compartment 103.

“A search was launched by other team members but they only found the vehicle at the junction between Compartments 124 and 125.

“Further investigations showed that the victim and the two civilians were believed to have lost their way in the darkness. At 2am, a gunshot was heard and the victim was later found with a wound in the front of his body,” he said.

Razak said a 65-year-old male suspect, a civilian accompanying the victim, was arrested to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 304 of the Penal Code for murder.