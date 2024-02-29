M Ravi says he was going through a relapse of bipolar disorder when the alleged incidents occurred.

PETALING JAYA: Singaporean anti-death penalty activist M Ravi said he is disappointed with the criminal charges brought against him earlier today.

The lawyer, who had been associated with several cases on death row in Singapore, including those involving Malaysians, was charged with six counts of harassment and five counts of assault, according to The Straits Times.

Ravi, 54, was also charged with using criminal force on another person and committing an act of public nuisance.

His latest charges allegedly involve seven men and two women.

Ravi told FMT he had been going through a relapse of bipolar disorder during the period of these alleged incidents.

“I’m not trying to justify my actions, and I apologise sincerely to the individuals who were affected by my actions while unwell,” he said.

He said he was disappointed that the media reports on his charges had chosen to ignore his condition.

“It seems to me that they selectively highlight my mental health condition depending on the situation in order to demonise me and my human rights work,” he said.

Ravi said he hoped to see a more compassionate system of criminal justice in Singapore where people with behavioural conditions were not just punished but supported in the long-term.

He said countries like Canada had mental health courts that were set up specifically to deal with offending persons with mental health conditions.

Ravi previously represented Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam, a Malaysian who was convicted by the Singapore courts of smuggling 42.7gm of heroin into the city-state in 2009.

Nagaenthran, from Perak, was said to have an IQ of 69, a level recognised as a disability.

He was executed in April 2022 after the Singapore Court of Appeal upheld his death sentence.