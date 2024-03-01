The majority, however, reduced the 13-year jail term to eight years and maintained the two strokes of the rotan.

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal, in a split decision, has dismissed former Perak executive councillor Paul Yong’s appeal from conviction for raping his Indonesian maid, saying he received a fair trial.

Justice Azman Abdullah, who read the broad grounds, said the appeal was without merit as the trial judge made a correct finding when convicting Yong.

“The trial judge was also correct to hold that the appellant’s defence was an afterthought and a bare denial,” he said.

Justice Hadhariah Syed Ismail, who led a three-member bench, was in the majority.

Justice SM Komathy Suppiah, who dissented, said she was allowing the appeal as the victim’s evidence was not credible.

“Moreover, Yong did not get a fair trial as the defence was not allowed to observe the victim’s demeanour and gestures during her testimony,” she said.

The majority, however, reduced Yong’s 13-year jail term to eight years, but maintained the two strokes of the rotan.

The bench also allowed a stay of sentence pending an appeal to the Federal Court.

MORE TO COME

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.