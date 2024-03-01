About 100 protesters turned up for Bersih’s march to Parliament on Tuesday to demand political reforms.

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno leaders Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Hamdan have described Bersih’s rally on Tuesday to demand reforms as “frivolous”.

Khairy, a former Umno Youth chief, viewed the march to Parliament as such because of the electoral reform group’s close ties with Pakatan Harapan.

“They (Bersih) are all PH buddies, it’s frivolous because they’re friends with the government,” he said on the latest episode of the “Keluar Sekejap” podcast, adding that Bersih “did not go all-out”.

“In the end, they will support PH. They gathered to show that Bersih still exists.”

Bersih chairman Faisal Abdul Aziz handed over a memorandum stating their demands to PKR’s Selayang MP William Leong, who accepted it on behalf of the government.

Shahril took aim at the rally’s low attendance and lack of liveliness, saying that its narrative in calling for total reform was not striking enough.

The former Umno Youth vice-chief said Bersih was unable to invoke public desire to take part in the rally.

“I wasn’t surprised (by the low attendance), because I felt the (lacklustre) mood in Bersih’s demonstration on reform. It is still hard to envision the same entity leading the front of any anger against the government of the day,” he said.

The past Bersih rallies saw the participation of many PH leaders such as economy minister Rafizi Ramli, agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu and DAP veretan Lim Kit Siang.

Reducing reliance on IJN

Khairy said he accepted and defended the health ministry’s statement on the discharge of retirees and civil servants from the National Heart Institute (IJN) for referral to government hospitals.

He said that during his stint as the health minister, the ministry launched a cardiology centre at Serdang Hospital that became fully operational in 2022, becoming a national referral centre for heart ailments.

“Serdang (Hospital) is on the same level as IJN. I hope the addition of staffing and specialists will reduce the reliance on IJN,” he said.

He hoped that the quality of service at Serdang Hospital and other government hospitals would improve in the future.

The ministry’s explanation came after a recent complaint by a retiree, who was shocked at his discharge from IJN, despite its 25 years of extensive care, with multiple admissions and procedures.

