Perak police chief Yusri Hassan says the driver of the vehicle was taken to court and also issued a compound.

PETALING JAYA: The police have closed the case pertaining to a minister’s official car tailing an ambulance at the North-South Expressway (PLUS) from Simpang Pulai towards Tapah early last month.

Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said the case has been settled with action taken against the driver in court, besides being issued a compound, Bernama reported.

“The court has taken action in the case, which was completed with the full cooperation of all concerned,” he told reporters after attending the Perak police chief’s monthly meeting in Ipoh, Perak, today.

On Feb 3, an incident involving a minister’s official vehicle closely following an ambulance during a traffic jam on the North-South Expressway from Simpang Pulai to Tapah went viral on social media. The ambulance was believed to be heading to the site of a major accident, which had caused the traffic jam.

The case was investigated under Rule 9 (2) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, which stipulates that drivers must give way to any emergency vehicles with their siren lights on.

Housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming later admitted that he was the minister involved in the incident.

He said he was prepared to pay any compound fine imposed on his driver.

“The incident occurred while I was en route to attend an official programme in Ipoh,” Nga had written in a Facebook post.

“Since the road was congested, my driver had to tailgate the ambulance while looking for space to continue the journey to Ipoh,” he said, adding that he “never intended to break the law”.