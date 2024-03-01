Some 90 Bangladesh workers found stranded in Kajang in January, four months after they were duped into taking up non-existent jobs in Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA: A Bangladeshi man has reportedly died of a heart attack while attempting to return home, six months after he was duped into coming to Malaysia for a non-existent job.

The man, Shofiqul Islam, 33, had remained unemployed and endured poor living conditions since he arrived. He died last night at a workers’ hostel in Sepang, Selangor, according to Aziz Ismail, a member of the Selangor Anti-Human Trafficking Council.

Aziz said Shofiqul had obtained a travel permit from the Bangladesh high commission to return home. “Unfortunately, the victim suffered a fatal heart attack last night due to stress, and he died on the spot,” said Aziz.

Aziz claimed that the victim was one of 280 Bangladeshi nationals he had interviewed, who were duped by a company based in Johor Bahru.

He said each worker had paid around RM20,000 to RM25,000 in recruitment fees to come to Malaysia for work.

Initially placed in Johor Bahru upon arrival, the workers were later relocated by the company to a shophouse in Sepang where they were forced to put up with poor living conditions.

FMT is seeking comment from the company.

Aziz said he had tried to help Shofiqul and 13 others seek legal recourse from the labour department but was told it could not do anything as the company involved was based in Johor Bahru.

Aziz said he had also sent emails to the human resources minister and home minister on the matter in January. “Unfortunately, I have not received any response.”

Aziz said the company had withheld the passports belonging to Shofiqul and his fellow countrymen. Some of Shofiqul’s friends were beaten up when they demanded the return of their passports, he said.