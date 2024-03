The return fare on the funicular railway goes up to RM16 a trip. The hill corporation says maintenance costs have gone up.

GEORGE TOWN: A trip to Penang Hill will cost RM4 more for adults from May 1 at a new return trip fare of RM16, while the return fare for children goes up by RM2 to RM8.

The Penang Hill Corporation said inflation, fluctuation in exchange rates, and higher maintenance costs had raised the cost of operations.

Fares were last revised in 2019, it said.

Prices for foreigners remain unchanged at RM30 (adults) and RM15 (children).

Tickets are free for the disabled.