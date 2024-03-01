M Ramesh Raj, jointly charged with another person still at large, pleaded not guilty to carrying out the robbery in a back alley in Masjid India last month.

KUALA LUMPUR: A graphic designer pleaded not guilty at the sessions court today to robbing an Indian national of a 850gm gold bar and mobile phone in the back alley behind a restaurant in Masjid India here two weeks ago.

M Ramesh Raj, 35, was jointly charged with another person still at large with robbing Mubarak Sikkander, causing a loss of a total of RM266,050, at 2.10pm on Feb 19.

The charge provides for a maximum penalty of 20 years’ jail, fine, or whipping on conviction.

In the same court, 31-year-old delivery man J Francis pleaded not guilty to robbing Zainuddin Abdullah, 51, of £25,000 (RM150,750) and RM34,720 in cash at an apartment in Dang Wangi at 2.20pm on Feb 21.

Deputy public prosecutor Ngoh Jess Lynn said the offences were non-bailable. Should the court grant bail, it should be set at RM20,000 for Ramesh and RM16,000 for Francis with one surety each, with the additional condition that the accused report to the nearest police station once a month.

Both men applied for a lower bail. Ramesh’s lawyer, Iqhmar Syafiq Azmi, said his client is the sole breadwinner of his family, while K Komagan, the lawyer for Francis, said his client has a disability in his left hand and is supporting his family.

Judge Norina Zainol Abidin allowed bail of RM10,000 with one surety each and ordered them to report themselves to a police station every month.