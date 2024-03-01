However, no statement has been taken from the PAS president as he is unwell.

PETALING JAYA: Police are investigating PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang for sedition over a statement on upholding Islam, the inspector-general of police said.

Hadi is also being investigated under the Communications and Multimedia Act, IGP Razarudin Husain said, according to Sinar Harian.

“However, we have yet to take his statement as he is unwell,” he said.

Yesterday, Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah expressed disappointment in Hadi over remarks on the monarchy following the Federal Court’s decision to strike down several provisions in a Kelantan shariah criminal enactment.

Sultan Sharafuddin had sent Hadi a letter through the state’s PAS commissioner, Ab Halim Tamuri.

Sultan Sharafuddin was responding to a statement by Hadi calling for Muslims to uphold their faith in the wake of the apex court’s ruling.

Hadi had also advised the Malay rulers against “looking only at worldly interests”, remarks that the sultan found to be highly inappropriate and uncultured.

This is the second time that Hadi is being investigated for sedition in six months.

In September, he was investigated over comments he made about the authority of the pardons board.