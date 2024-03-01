The Weststar Maxus V80 vehicle will have a sophisticated CCTV system that can be monitored remotely from headquarters.

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has received 17 special purpose vehicles equipped with high-tech systems to transport people held in custody.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said the Weststar Maxus V80 special purpose vehicle is the first of its kind in use by any Malaysian enforcement agency.

The Weststar Maxus V80 is specifically for transporting those in custody. “This SPV designed with security features for escorting suspects to court, is equipped with a sophisticated closed circuit television surveillance system, including a 360-degree camera.

“The CCTV system can be monitored remotely from the headquarters, even when the vehicle is in another state. In addition, it is equipped with a GPS tracking device for safety purposes,” he said.

He said the SPV also features additional technologies such as a centralised communication system, walkie-talkies and run-flat tyres.

Azam said each state will receive one vehicle with two more at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya and one allocated to the security division for transporting weapons and related equipment.