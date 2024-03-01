The Mersing islands are the only place in Peninsular Malaysia where the dugong, a herbivorous marine mammal, can be found. (Facebook pic)

PUTRAJAYA: The fisheries department is in the process of gazetting the waters around the Mersing cluster of islands in Johor to provide protection for the dugong and its seagrass habitat.

The department said these islands are the only place in Peninsular Malaysia where the dugongs can be found.

However, the dugong population has been dwindling, from the threat to its habitat and seagrass ecosystem, and about 10 dugong deaths, especially babies, have been reported between 2015 and 2022.

“Although there is no estimate of actual numbers of the dugong population in the Mersing Islands, the MareCet Research Organisation suggests that the dugong population in the area does not exceed 100, and it is most likely to have a number of less than 100,” said the department.

The seagrass meadows in Pulau Sibu and Pulau Tinggi in Johor are important grazing areas for the dugong, the department said.

The uniqueness as well as fertility of the seagrass area in Johor is important not only for the survival of the dugong species.

Inquiries with the community around Pulau Sibu and Pulau Tinggi showed that the seagrass is also important for other commercial species, especially the ‘mabang’ squid that makes the waters around Pulau Sibu and Pulau Tinggi a spawning area.

“Although the Pulau Sibu and Pulau Tinggi waters have been gazetted as a Marine Park, only 38% of dugongs are seen to be within the boundaries of the Marine Park.

“Most of the mother-baby dugong pairs were found to be outside the Marine Park area,” said the department.

Seagrass is an often neglected part of the marine ecosystem. It provides habitat and shelter, and is a food source for various marine species including dugongs and turtles. It also plays a role in reducing carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere and improving sea water quality.

March 1 is celebrated internationally as World Dugong Day.