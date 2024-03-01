Human resources minister Steven Sim will present the proposal to the Cabinet, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

SHAH ALAM: The Social Security Organisation and the human resources ministry have been given a month to develop a new training module on enhancing skills to produce more competent workers.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said that strategically enhancing the skills of Malaysian workers would enable the country to compete in a more sophisticated job market, especially in areas with high demand from industrial players.

“I’m giving Socso and the ministry a month to submit a proposal to introduce an upskilling training programme that is much more significant than what we have done before,” he said at the launch of a jobs fair here.

Anwar said human resources minister Steven Sim will be expected to present the proposal to the Cabinet for consideration and approval.