Former minister Rafidah Aziz says her post is now restricted to overseas access only, so Malaysians here cannot view it.

PETALING JAYA: Former federal minister Rafidah Aziz has claimed that her Facebook post criticising the discharge of retirees and civil servants from the National Heart Institute (IJN) has been blocked in Malaysia.

Rafidah said her post remained accessible to the rest of the world, but was unavailable to the Malaysian audiences.

“I feel so disappointed at this disgusting turn of events. Now, we can’t even air ‘our valid views’ that affect our rakyat (and) in this case, the retirees,” she said in a new Facebook post.

“We speak for the sake of our society and beloved nation, Malaysia, with no political agenda.”

Checks by FMT on Rafidah’s Facebook page found that the three-day old post is now missing.

Rafidah had criticised the health ministry and IJN in the initial Facebook post, saying that specialised treatment at government hospitals was part of the retirement package for pensioners.

The former international trade and industry minister questioned whether the pensioners, who had “served the nation for the most part of their lives”, were being directed to seek treatment at government clinics.

These clinics, she said, had neither the expertise nor the equipment and medication to tend to those in need of specialised treatment.

The health ministry later clarified that the patients are only discharged from IJN once their conditions are stable, with a monitoring period of at least six months to a year for adults and one to two years for children.

The clarification was also made in response to a letter published on health news portal Code Blue, in which a retiree expressed shock at being discharged from IJN after 25 years of extensive care, with multiple admissions and procedures.

The retiree said he was informed that IJN was complying with a health ministry directive.

FMT has reached out to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for comment.