Johor police chief M Kumar says victim’s next of kin should allow the courts to decide.

JOHOR BAHRU: The next of kin of murder victim Mila Sharmila Samsusah, better known as Bella, have been advised by the police against issuing provocative statements that could interfere with the ongoing court case.

Mila Sharmila’s family were also told to respect the legal proceedings.

Johor police chief M Kumar said Haikal Mahfuz, 25, had already been charged with Mila Sharmila’s murder.

“Let the courts decide. We should refrain from passing any judgment. A trial will take place and everyone involved will be given the opportunity to defend themselves,” he said after launching the MyFundAction Ramadan Tour Mission at Masjid Jamek Bandar Baru Uda here today.

Kumar was asked about comments made by the victim’s sister on Facebook.

He said police will also examine the posts made by Mila Sharmila’s next of kin before commenting further.

On Jan 24, Haikal, Mila Sharmila’s boyfriend, was charged in the magistrates’ court in Batu Pahat with the murder of the 32-year-old woman at Tongkang Pechah here in December last year.

No plea was recorded after the charge was read out before magistrate Suhaila Shafi’uddin because the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Haikal, a postman, is accused of murdering Mila Sharmila between 11am on Dec 14 and 5.30am the next day at a location in Tongkang Pechah, Batu Pahat.

The single mother of two had been reported missing on Dec 14 after she had gone to a laundromat but did not return.

On Jan 19, police found her skeletal remains at an abandoned house.