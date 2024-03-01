Wing leader Dr Akmal Saleh says statements by some political leaders recently were uncouth and had created prejudice against the institution of the Malay Rulers.

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Youth has proposed that laws be framed to check demeaning behaviour against the Malay Rulers in line with the principles of Rukun Negara.

Youth wing leader Dr Akmal Saleh said the royal institution must not be made a tool for any individual or party to gain political dividends to ensure their survival. Instead, the dignity of the institution must be preserved and respected.

He said Umno Youth strongly condemned any action that does not respect the royal institution and the wing would continue to criticise individuals or parties that do so.

“The statements made by some political leaders towards the royal institution recently were uncouth and have created prejudice against the institution of the Malay Rulers,” he said in a statement today.

From the perspective of the Malay community, which Akmal said always showed respect towards the Rulers and were courteous when expressing views and advice, the statements of these politicians were inappropriate and disrespectful.

He said he believes that the context of recent statements by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the sultan of Selangor were aimed to ensure that the harmony, stability and unity enjoyed by Malaysians continue to be preserved, with full focus on efforts to advance the state and country.

“I am also confident that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the sultan of Selangor receive sufficient advice and views on constitutional matters and their duties as the guardians of Islam, the official religion of Malaysia,” he said.