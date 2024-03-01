The vehicle was believed to have crashed through a barrier at the Menara TA One car park.

PETALING JAYA: A woman was injured when a car plunged from the first floor of a parking lot at Menara TA One near Jalan P Ramlee in Kuala Lumpur today.

The fire and rescue department said a team sent to the scene found a car upside down with its roof crushed, believed to have rammed through a barrier and fallen from the first floor.

“A woman was found with injuries to her head and knees. She was sent by ambulance to Hospital Kuala Lumpur for treatment,” it said in a statement.

It said the department’s Kuala Lumpur operations centre received an emergency call at 1.05pm.

A news portal reported that the woman is 28 years old.