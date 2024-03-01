Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Yusuf Islam is impressive and amazing. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA: Yusuf Islam, the British musician formerly known as Cat Stevens, made a special appearance as a guest speaker for the Madani Lecture at Seri Perdana, the official residence of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim here.

Anwar, in his welcoming speech, said Yusuf is a great ‘daie’ (preacher) for peace, who uses dakwah (preaching) for good and who debates with people to help them understand the true message of Islam.

“Today we are fortunate to have Yusuf, what he is to me is impressive and amazing.

“He has courage and commitment in his work, tireless effort. In these years of calamity and unparalleled tragedy in the world, he still portrays that very youthful and positive message because of his strong commitment to Islam,” said Anwar.

Anwar also said that the Madani Lecture series would not only feature local speakers, but foreign ones as well.

In his lecture, Yusuf spoke on his journey towards Islam, and reflected on its profound teachings and principles. He spoke about his struggles with prejudice and societal biases, ultimately finding solace and guidance in the Quran.

Despite challenges within the Muslim community, he said Islamic principles had timeless relevance, especially in safeguarding human rights and caring for the earth.