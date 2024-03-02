The march began at around 2.15pm, from the Tabung Haji building to the US embassy.

KUALA LUMPUR: Around 300 protesters gathered for the Demi Palestin rally organised by civil society group Sekretariat Solidariti Palestin (SSP) outside the Tabung Haji building on Jalan Tun Razak here today.

SSP senior member Tian Chua said the rally has been endorsed by around 100 NGOs, including Sejagat Malaysia, Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram), Ikram and Chinese Assembly Hall Youth.

“I think this is one of the biggest gatherings involving a march.

“This is a good effort especially since the situation (Israel-Palestine war) has worsened and global opinions have gotten more critical about the US and Israel.

“The Malaysian government is firm in its support for Palestine and this rally is a reflection of that support,” he told reporters before the march.

The march began at around 2.15pm, starting from the Tabung Haji building to the US embassy.

The rally is also expected to pass the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre and Renaissance Hotel, before ending at Padang Merbok.

Protesters were seen holding up Palestinian flags with banners displaying the words “Ceasefire Now”, “Free Palestine”, and “Stop the Genocide”. They were also chanting “Hidup Palestine” (Long Live Palestine) and “Hidup Gaza” (Long Live Gaza) throughout the march.