Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin says the party will seek by-elections for the seats of MPs who have declared support for the prime minister.

SELAYANG: Bersatu is amending its constitution to prevent the government from “buying” its MPs, says party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The amendment will prevent the wicked attempts by the Madani (government) to buy our MPs, as exposed by Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan,” he said in his speech at the party’s extraordinary general meeting here.

He said once the amendment is approved, the party will seek to vacate the six parliamentary seats currently held by MPs who remain in the party but have publicly supported Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the unity government.

“We will call them and ask if they still support the prime minister. If the answer is yes, we are ready for by-elections.

“We will make our preparations and win 6-0,” he said.

Muhyiddin also called for Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul not to reject or delay vacating the six seats – Kuala Kangsar, Bukit Gantang, Gua Musang, Labuan, Jeli and Tanjong Karang – when Bersatu submits the relevant notice.

He said under the new party rule, a Bersatu MP or assemblyman will automatically cease to be a party member if he or she supports any other party or policy that is not aligned with Bersatu’s position.

“We have to do this after the betrayal by the six MPs (by supporting the unity government), but who at the same time expressed their support for the party.

“In their statements, they claimed to be loyal to the party and the president, but at the same time had expressed their support for our enemy,” he said.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.