If an amendment to the party constitution is approved by the Registrar of Societies, the six MPs will be asked to state their position.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu plans to seek written confirmation from six rebel MPs about their support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the unity government once a party constitutional amendment is approved by the Registrar of Societies.

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said party secretary-general Hamzah Zainudin would write a letter to each of the six “traitors” as soon as the registrar approves the constitutional amendment.

“Once it is approved, we will enforce it immediately. After that, Hamzah will write a letter to the six MPs for their confirmation on whether they indeed support the prime minister,” Muhyiddin said at a press conference after a special party convention today.

Almost 2,000 delegates attended the extraordinary general meeting, and approved the amendment to the party constitution, which seeks to invalidate the membership of an MP or assemblyman who shows support for any other party or policy that is not aligned with Bersatu’s position.

“The consequence will be that their seats will be vacated,” Muhyiddin said, referring to a provision of the anti-hopping act allowing an MP’s seat to be vacated should the MP be expelled by the party on which ticket he was elected.

Muhyiddin also urged Johari Abdul, the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, to act quickly when the party sends notice for vacation of the seat so that the Election Commission can be informed and prepare for by-elections.

The six constituencies involved are Kuala Kangsar, Bukit Gantang, Gua Musang, Labuan, Jeli and Tanjong Karang. The MPs for the six seats have declared support for Anwar and the unity government while also remaining as Bersatu members.

Two of the six MPs have said they would not vacate their seats.